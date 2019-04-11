John Arrington Geddes February 8, 1922 - March 15, 2019 La Jolla After a long and beautiful life, John has passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 97. John lived his life with optimism and a quiet sense of humor. He was an enchanting and kind man of great integrity, patriotism, and warmth and will be deeply missed. John met the love of his life on a blind date in Laguna Beach. He and Alice remained married for almost 70 years and enjoyed many wonderful adventures together until she passed away in 2016. He kept going, but missed her terribly. During World War II, John joined the Navy and served in the South Pacific where he flew PBYs for air and sea rescue. After the war, he served as the Senior Aviator on the cruiser USS Astoria. John subsequently saw action during the Korean War as the Operations Officer on the destroyer USS Forest Royal.After 12 years in the Navy, John decided to pursue a career in education. He eventually earned his PhD in 1968 after attending UCLA and USIU. Upon receiving his doctorate, he was appointed Associate Dean of Student Affairs at UC San Diego where he was known for publicly speaking his mind about campus unrest. Two years later, he transferred to San Diego City College where he settled into a long and satisfying career as a vocational guidance counselor. John retired at age 67 and enjoyed almost 30 years of retired life with Alice and traveled throughout the world. As he liked to say, he definitely got his money's worth out of retirement. John is survived by his younger brother, Francis, formerly of San Anselmo. His beloved brother, David, predeceased him. John leaves behind his devoted sons, John (Eileen), James, and daughter, Lynnie (Rik), as well as his four grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and his many adored nieces and nephews. His sweet spirit will remain in the hearts of all those who loved him.John and Alice worshipped for many years at La Jolla Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held there to celebrate his life on Wednesday, April 24, at 11:00 am. A private burial will be held at Miramar National Cemetery. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Published in La Jolla Light on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary