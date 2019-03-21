John Edward Yates Jr. November 19, 1933 - February 7, 2019 La Jolla John Edward Yates, Jr., passed peacefully at home with family by his side on February 7, 2019.John was born near Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he attended Central High School and The University of Tulsa. While at the University, he played forward for the men's basketball team. In 2002, the Team of 1955 was inducted into the "The University of Tulsa, Athletic Hall of Fame" for being the first team in school history to appear in the NCAA tournament, reaching the Sweet Sixteen. After graduating from UT, John served in the US Navy for five years. Upon discharge from the Navy, he joined IBM in Oklahoma City. His IBM career brought several moves, challenging work and great friendships. John retired from IBM in the early 1990's. During his retirement, he coached his sons' various sports teams and was a board member and later president of La Jolla Youth Baseball. He was also a member of Torrey Pines Christian Church.John is survived by his wife, Carol, of 40 years; three sons and families, Todd and Amy, Scott and Lauren, and Sean and Jackie Yates. Grandchildren were the highlight of his life; Drew, Owen, Emma and Nikki, Georgia, Adeline Yates. He is also survived by two older sons, Erik and Brad Yates of Los Angeles.A private Celebration of Life will be held for John at the end of March. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The John Yates Memorial Fund at The University of Tulsa. Gifts may be sent to: The University of Tulsa, 800 S. Tucker Drive, Tulsa, OK 74104 (Note: John Yates Memorial), or online at www.utulsa.edu/support (Designation, Other: John Yates Memorial). Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Published in La Jolla Light on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary