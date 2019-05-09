Resources More Obituaries for John Ross Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. John Ross Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. John Ross, Jr. December 1, 1928 - April 11, 2019 La Jolla Dr. John Ross, Jr., a pioneering University of California San Diego cardiologist whose research is now widely used in diagnosing heart disorders, died peacefully in his La Jolla, California home April 11. He was 90. A distinguished professor of medicine emeritus at UCSD, Ross was instrumental in the formation of UCSD's School of Medicine in the late 1960s. He was an esteemed physician and heart scientist whose many medical breakthroughs earned him honors and accolades throughout a more than 60-year career. He was considered an authority on the natural history of valvular heart disease and the optimal timing of surgical intervention of these diseases and was also known for the application of new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches to coronary artery disease, most importantly the effects of reduced coronary blood flow on heart muscle function and the consequences of restoring blood profusion to the heart early in the course of a heart attack. He was probably best known for the development of transseptal left heart catheterization used initially for assessing hemodynamics in the left atrium and left ventricle, and more recently for interventions, such as balloon mitral valvoplasty and electrophysiological ablations. Ross accomplished this medical milestone while working at the National Heart Institute in Bethesda with Dr. Eugene Braunwald, who headed the institute at the time. Soon after, Ross became chief of the National Institute of Health's (NIH) section on cardiovascular diagnosis, as well as an attending physician at NIH Clinical Center. In 1968, Braunwald became founding chairman of medicine at UCSD's new medical school and recruited Ross to join the university as a professor of medicine and to head its cardiology division, a position he held for nearly 25 years. He stepped down from that position in 1991 and was named co-director for scientific affairs for UCSD School of Medicine's cardiology division. Retiring in 2006, he continued his research and writing. Additionally, he taught more than 60 students, research fellows and young cardiologists from around the globe who came to work and study in his UCSD lab, the Seawood Canyon Cardiovascular Physiology Laboratory. According to UCSD Professor of Medicine Kirk L. Peterson, director emeritus of the Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center, Ross was "the best mentor I ever had, but his most notable characteristic was his humility. Here was a man who was instrumental in establishing and leading cardiovascular medicine at UCSD for 25 years and who was prodigiously important to the modern history of cardiology yet he never trumpeted his achievements. He let his intellect as well as his highly respected research and clinical observations speak for themselves and was always willing to share his ideas, and his often novel concepts, with others." Peterson, who worked with Ross for over 40 years, calls him "a true leader in his field. He was a revered teacher, physician, and scientist, as well as a prolific author who communicated his ideas with clarity and veracity." Ross's many accolades included the Distinguished Scientist Award from the American College of Cardiology, the 's John B. Herrick and Eugene Braunwald Academic Mentorship Awards, the Weill Cornell Medical College Award of Distinction, Italy's Enzo Ferrari Prize and the Order of Merit of the Republic of Italy. The John Ross Jr. M.D. Cardiac Catheterization Center at UCSD Medical Center was dedicated to him in 1992. He was president of the American College of Cardiology, chaired cardiovascular research for the and served on the National Heart Institute Fellowship Board, the National Heart Blood, and Lung Advisory Council and the United States Information Agency Medical Science Advisory Panel. A former editor-in-chief of the Journal Circulation, he published over 560 research articles, and wrote an autobiography, "Odyssey of a Physician-Scientist." With Braunwald and Dr. Edmund Sonnenblick, he co-authored "Mechanisms and Contraction of the Normal and Failing Heart," a fundamental textbook for young cardiologists.Born in New York City, Ross grew up in Bronxville, New York the son of Dr. John Ross Sr., an otolaryngologist and Janet Moulder Ross, a piano teacher.After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College in 1951 and his M.D. from the Cornell University Medical College in 1955, he received clinical and research training at Johns Hopkins Hospital, the Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center and the New York Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center. He was married for 45 years to cultural and medical anthropologist Lola Romanucci-Ross, Ph.D., a UCSD professor of family and preventative medicine and anthropology who passed away in April 2017. In addition to his skills as a scientist and physician, he loved sailing, painting, and collecting art. A talented musician, he continued to play piano until the very end of his life. He is survived by three children, Sydnie Moore, John Ross and Duncan Ross; two stepchildren, Adan Schwartz and Deborah Nightingale; and nine grandchildren, Jason Ross, Allison Ross, Duncan Moore, John "Cliff" Moore, Sean Ross, Brennan Ross, Norah Nightingale, Luca Schwartz and Siena Schwartz.Each year, UC San Diego School of Medicine presents the Lola Romanucci-Ross and Dr. John Ross, Jr. Award in Medical Anthropology to a student who has demonstrated substantive interest and study in the cultural factors that impact health care delivery or the practice of medicine. A second award, the Dr. John Ross Jr. and Lola Ross Award in the Sciences and Culture of Medicine, is given to a student with dedication both to the medical sciences as well as cultural influences on medical practice and research. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in memory of Dr. John Ross Jr. to support these awards. Please make checks payable to the UC San Diego Foundation, noting the gift is in memory of John Ross, Jr. or fund F-3866. Please send checks to UC San Diego Gift Processing, 9500 Gilman Drive, #0940, La Jolla, CA 92093-0940. Donations can also be made online at https://giveto.ucsd.edu after entering"F-3866" in the search box. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Published in La Jolla Light on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.