La Jolla Longtime La Jollan, Joseph L. Zbacnik, DDS, died February 12, 2020, at his home in California, lovingly attended by his wife of 46 years, Kathleen (Ogren) Zbacnik. Born July 11, 1937, he graduated from University of Minnesota School of Dentistry 1961 and practiced dentistry in Moorhead, MN and in Dana Point, CA. Dr. Z, as he was known in the Village, is survived by his wife, Kathleen; daughters, Diane (Mark) Millis, Debra Radway, and Dana (Jim) Bell; six grandchildren and one great-grandson; also by sisters, LeeAnn McCarthy,and Judy (John) Scott, and brothers, Tom, Bob (Carole), and Bill.A celebration liturgy of Joseph's life will be held in La Jolla at Mary Star of the Sea church, reception following. Date and time to be announced due to COVID 19. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Joseph L. Zbacnik July 11, 1937 - February 12, 2020
Published in La Jolla Light on Mar. 26, 2020