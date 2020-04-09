|
La Jolla Joseph Martin Dyson passed away on March 17, 2020, at age 87 from pneumonia. Joe was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on January 21, 1933, to Joseph and Alice Dyson. He attended St. Mary's High School in Cheyenne, where he played on the football, baseball, and basketball teams, and had many adventures with friends he maintained contact with until his death. He earned the title of Wyoming state youth yo-yo champion in his teens. He went on to graduate from Regis College in Denver, Colorado with a B.S. in Accounting, and also played basketball and was an altar server there. Thereafter, he began a long and successful career as a CPA and in public finance, investment banking within the health care sector, and eventually started his own financial advisory firm. While living in Denver, he met and married his wife, Diane, and had three children. The family moved to La Jolla, CA, in 1976. Joe enjoyed many years playing tennis, traveling, gardening, and coaching his kids' sports teams, which he loved very much. Joe became quite the tennis player and enthusiast over the years, as did his wife and kids, and Joe was able to attend matches at every Grand Slam tournament. In June 2019, Joe moved to Marin County and got to spend several valuable months with his grandkids. Joe will always be remembered as a generous and gentle soul who always had a smile on his face. While upholding the highest of morals and standards, he also had a sharp wit, including a never-ending supply of jokes, and a love for country music. For these traits and so many others, Joe will be greatly missed. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Louise Dyson. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa (John) Gamblin, Julie (Steven King) Dyson; and son, Paul (Maureen) Dyson; grandsons, Ryan Gamblin, Trevor Dyson, Dexter Dyson; granddaughter, Sarah Gamblin; sister-in-law, Barbara Wilson; brother-in-law, Jack Wilson; nephew, John Wilson, and niece, Diane Larson. The family will have a private mass and celebration of life in the coming months. Joseph Martin Dyson January 21, 1933 - March 17, 2020
Published in La Jolla Light on Apr. 9, 2020