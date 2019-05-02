Resources More Obituaries for Juanita Beacher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Juanita Marie Beacher

Obituary Condolences Flowers Juanita Marie Nita' Beacher October 23, 1927 - April 11, 2019 La Jolla Our loving mom, grandma and great-grandma, Nita, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Juanita Marie Edwards was born in Grand Junction, CO, to Thomas and Zola Edwards. She was the seventh of eight children, all who preceded her in death. At the age of 13, Nita's family moved to San Diego, where she attended San Diego High School during World War II. This was when an entirely new life began for her. People were being asked to share their homes with service members who were stationed here from other countries. Her family, trying to help, took in a young man who was in the British Royal Air Force. Nita and Edward Beacher became friends, fell in love, and were married on her 18th birthday, October 23, 1945. As the war ended, Edward was sent back to England and Nita went with him, and they lived there for two years. Upon returning to San Diego, Nita went to work at Marston's, a popular department store where she had worked previously, and they were happy to have her back. In 1953, Nita and Ed moved to La Jolla and she became a homemaker and raised their two daughters. She was very involved in her church, St. James by the Sea, and many other local volunteer organizations. Nita loved La Jolla, the beach, her family, friends and neighbors, and made lifelong friendships. She was also very proud of the fact that her brother, Gene Edwards, was the coach at La Jolla High School for 32 years. The stadium there is still called Gene Edward's Stadium in his honor. Nita and Ed lived in their home for 45 years before moving to the Casa De Maana in 2005. In 2007, after 62 years together, Edward passed away.Nita will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, caring generosity and positive outlook on life. She will dearly be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughters, Janet McDowell (Jim) and Carol Walter (Fritz); grandchildren, Brian McDowell, Charles Walter (Maria) and Kathryn Hill (Jason); along with great-grandsons, Roman McDowell, Hudson, Henry and Mack Hill.A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11:00 am, at St. James by the Sea Church, in La Jolla. In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make a contribution to the St. James Memorial Fund. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Published in La Jolla Light on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries