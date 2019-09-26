|
|
Judith M. Bardwick, Ph.D. La Jolla Bestselling author, speaker, pioneering researcher in the psychology of women, business consultant, and academic, Dr. Judith M. Bardwick, Ph.D. dies at 86.Dr. Bardwick was a superlative student, graduating from the Bronx Science High School (1951), obtained a B.S. from Purdue University (1954), an M.S. in one year from Cornell (1955), and a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan (1964). She had the unusual distinction of being elected Phi Beta Kappa from two universities (Purdue and the University of Michigan), an honor she held along with Franklin D. Roosevelt. She was a Fellow of the American Psychological Association, the Society of Fellows at the University of Michigan, and other leading professional organizations. Judy Bardwick began her career as an academic, first as a professor of psychology and subsequently become the first female Associate Dean at the University of Michigan in 1977. She left academia in 1983 and subsequently brought her formidable intellect and energy to business. As a consultant, speaker, author, and board member she combined cutting edge-psychological research with practical business applications to optimize organizational performance, change organizational views and values, and help managers achieve financial and personal success. Her clients included 3M, BellSouth, HP, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Motorola, National Steel, Northwest Airlines, and State Farm Insurance. She remained active throughout her life, became an active blogger, was scheduled to be a Senior Lecturer at Leipzig Graduate School of Management in Berlin, Germany starting this fall, and was working to finish a new book at the time of her death. Her publications include seven books and hundreds of journal articles, papers, and book chapters. She published the groundbreaking Psychology of Women in 1971 which was the first post-psychoanalytical book on the subject. Several of her books, including Danger in the Comfort Zone and In Praise of Good Business, became bestsellers. One Foot Out the Door was selected as the #1 Human Resources/Organizational Developmental Book of 2007. Few people embody the phrase "force of nature" more than Dr. Bardwick and her energy and interests extended significantly beyond her professional accomplishments. She was an adventurer, lived in and gave birth to her first child in Okinawa when her first husband was stationed with the US Air Force there, traveled for a year throughout Latin America in a motorhome with her family in the early 1970s, had a special love for her hometown of New York City, and continued to travel extensively until her death. She was also a highly accomplished chef, fashionista, lifelong yoga practitioner, and knew and loved the arts.Dr. Bardwick is survived by her partner and love of her life, Bradley Glasco, her brother Stephen Hardis, her children Jennifer Ahearn, J. Peter Barwick, and Dee Bardwick, and her grandchildren, Rachel Ahearn, Grace Bardwick, Josh Bardwick, and Jasper Bardwick McGlone. "Real confidence comes from knowing and accepting yourself - your strengths and youlimitations - in contrast to depending on affirmation from others." - Judith M Bardwick Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Sept. 26, 2019