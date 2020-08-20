Julia Marlowe Hanlon
October 17, 1932 - August 3, 2020
La Jolla
Julia Marlowe Hanlon, Born on October 17, 1932, died in San Diego on August 3, 2020, after a short illness.Born in San Francisco to Joseph and Julia Marlowe Boyes, Marlowe, also known as Rickie, graduated from Mayfield School in Pasadena and The University of Southern California. She began her life as a homemaker in Los Angeles, moving to La Jolla in 1967, where she raised five children before starting a career at San Diego Federal ( Wells Fargo) until her retirement. Always a "glass-half-full" person, she lent herself open-heartedly to all, joyfully giving her "pearls" of wisdom or encouragement. Her faith upheld her during hard times; her humor lifted everyone around her at all times. Marlowe never greeted you without her trademark fuchsia or purple lipstick and/or scarf. Hair and nails tidy, she invited you to her kindness with a generous decorum every time. Yet, beyond the outward, her soul shone each time she met with you. Marlowe knew what it was to be respectful, and she lived every moment under that reign.She will be missed by her Pi Phi alumni friends, her La Jolla Garden Club, her church family, and her Paradise Village community. We were all blessed by her presence, love, and caring heart. Survived by her brother Joe Boyes (Betty); children Lasley (Mark), Harold Hanlon III, Julie (Jim), Michael(Priscilla), Peter (Hilary); grandchildren Matt (Lei), Sarah (Bobby), Mark Jr. (Marissa), Hudson (Lindsey), Hayes and Hope; great-grandchildren Bodie, Hayes, Kai, Lilly, Knox, Dane, and Brighton. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Hanlon, grandson, Hayden Hanlon and great-grandson, Henry Bober.A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
