Kayde Cadwell February 12, 1936 - April 28, 2020 La Jolla Kayde Cadwell ne Shirley Kay Batten.No one, in my experience, changed her age more than Kayde. It took a good deal of prevaricating to say she was younger when she was older, and older when she was younger. She had mastered the dates so well that whatever question she was asked wouldn't trip her up. I am the Godmother to her children but it was years before I knew her exact age. For decades we would talk almost every day, reminding each other about what we knew and what we had forgotten. Kayde moved to San Diego from Davenport, Iowa at age 18 by herself. Before she left her hometown, she put a down payment on a home to ensure that her parents and brothers had a stable place to live. She was a fiercely independent thinker, a loyal friend, and a loving and dedicated single mother to her three young children after the passing of her husband Charles Adsit Cadwell in 1974. Kayde was a staunch advocate for education. After raising her family, she returned to school to finish her Bachelor's degree at age 50 and subsequently pursued a career as a Feldenkrais practitioner. On the committee for the 1988 Nureyev Gala for the San Diego Foundation for the Performing Arts, Kayde was involved in designing and painting the silk scarves for the bling. Because of Kayde's political contacts, she was at the chain-link fence at North Island Airbase to shake hands and have her picture taken with President Bill Clinton. She started a Friends of Democrats Club and was connected to the movers and shakers in San Diego. An active member of George Mitrovich's City Club, she became friends with George Plimpton of The Paris Review and Jerry Brown the former Governor of California. She seemed to know everyone. She spoke of Joe Biden and what a great man he was.Kayde was grateful that she had experienced the thrill of International travel, and considered herself fortunate to spend time in East Asia, South America, and Europe. When her children were 14, 16 and 22, she took the family to Europe. Her son Todd now says that he did not appreciate the trip, nor the effort Kayde expended until he reached college and started studying the art and architecture in the locations they visited. He is now grateful for the global perspective. She taught him the value of trying something once before rejecting it out of hand.Even in her diminished state from Parkinson's disease, Kayde's mind was amazingly there. Her thoughtfulness was evident every time we spoke when she would remember what was happening with me and my family and ask how something was turning out. She had a profound influence on me and many others. I often use her expression "You will be in deep yogurt" to avoid using profanity.Kayde is survived by her children Lori, Todd (and wife Chanelle) and Guy as well as her grandchildren Charles, Cameron, California, and Claire, and many nieces and nephews. In place of flowers, please send us a story of your experiences with Kayde at Rosemary@dancingbrush.com or add it to the Legacy pages here. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Jun. 25, 2020.