Kevin P. Glynn, M.D. July 17, 1936 - June 16, 2019 La Jolla Dr. Kevin P. Glynn, 82, a leader in San Diego medicine whose career spanned more than 30 years as a pulmonary specialist at Scripps Mercy Hospital, died Sunday in his La Jolla home. A native of Chicago, Dr. Glynn graduated from Northwestern University as well as Northwestern University Medical School. He served as a resident in internal medicine at the University of Michigan Medical Center, and as an instructor in the section of Medical Chest Diseases at Milwaukee County General Hospital. From 1963 to 1965 he served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force's medical corps.In 1969, he moved to San Diego as a specialist in pulmonary diseases, and ultimately was the medical director of respiratory care at Scripps Mercy Hospital.Dr. Glynn served as Chief of Pulmonary Medicine, Chief of Medicine, and Chief of Staff at Scripps Mercy. He was a Clinical Professor at UCSD School of Medicine and received the Award for Sustained Excellence in Teaching at Scripps Mercy. He particularly enjoyed training and mentoring younger physicians.An incisive analyst and talented storyteller, Dr. Glynn wrote two books based on his medical experience: "Gasping for Air," on the many challenges to our basic need to breathe, and "Beyond Training," on practicing compassionate medicine in an era of assembly-line care.He published some two dozen articles on topics related to clinical medicine, biomedical ethics, and professionalism in medicine. He was a longtime member of the editorial board of the San Diego Physician, the monthly journal of the San Diego County Medical Society, and for two years was its editor.Dr. Glynn was a 50-year resident of La Jolla and a longtime member of Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church.He also was an active member of Rotary International and served on its "Don't Wait, Vaccinate" committee. In his spare time, Dr. Glynn was a passionate golfer and enjoyed his outings at La Jolla Country Club, where he was a member.Dr. Glynn is survived by his wife, Patricia Harrington Glynn; children, Kevin H. Glynn (Dana Riess), Mary Ellen Glynn (Dwight Holton), Kathleen Glynn (Kerry Luft), Patrick Glynn (Dena) and Terence Glynn (Caroline); nine grandchildren; a brother, Mose Glynn; and two sisters, Marguerite Nye and Karen Ann Glynn.Mass will be said Friday (June 21), at 11:00 am, in Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 7669 Girard Ave., La Jolla. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Mercy Hospital Foundation in San Diego and the immunization outreach programs of Rotary International. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Published in La Jolla Light on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary