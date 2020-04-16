|
Lael Helene Kovtun April 11, 1930 - April 5, 2020 La Jolla Lael Kovtun was born April 11, 1930, in Seattle, Washington, the only child of Jennings Peters and Johanna Gordon Peters. As a child, she loved fishing with her father, playing the violin, and ice skating competitively. She was a straight-A student and was voted homecoming queen at Queen Anne High School. She graduated from Pacific University in Oregon with a degree in optometry. There she met Jay, a true love-at-first-sight encounter for both of them. While stationed in Hawaii, Jay wrote letters to Lael every day for a year. In 1954, Jay and Lael married in a chapel at Pearl Harbor before a small gathering of family and friends. When Jay got out of the Navy, the couple moved to Seattle to work as optometrists. A vacation to California to escape Seattle's rainy climate brought them to San Diego in 1957, and they never left. After practicing as an Optometrist, Lael plunged wholeheartedly into community service. As a board or committee member, she devoted her time and unflagging energy to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, San Diego Opera, La Jolla Chamber Music Society, SummerFest, Mingei Museum, San Diego Historical Society Costume Council, Mama's Kitchen, the Children's Home Society, Vista Hill Foundation, A New PATH, and the UCSD Cardiovascular Advisory Board, among many organizations. The San Diego Symphony captured her affection and imagination most of all. She and Jay became members in the early 1960s. She founded Symphony Stars in 2000 as a way for music lovers to establish relationships with the symphony's entire staff, from conductors and instrumentalists to administration. With her innate ability to entertain, Lael orchestrated and hosted luncheons to bring people together in support of the symphony for more than a decade. Among the group's projects was "Partner with a Player," an annual commitment to sponsor a musician. Among numerous honors over the years, Lael was named Starlight Society's Outstanding Woman of the Year, a Salvation Army Woman of Dedication, the Community Volunteer of the Year by the San Diego Ice Arena, and Mother of the Year by the March of Dimes. She also received the 2000 Gold Heart Award by the UCSD Cardiovascular Center, and the San Diego Performing Arts League lauded her many times, including the Gold Star Honoree in 2003. When Lael walked into a gala, everyone noticed. A stunning beauty who never failed to turn heads, Lael often made her entrances even more grand by wearing striking hats and elegant gowns created with the help of Society columnist Burl Stiff. With her husband, Lael spent nearly every weekend for the past 40 years attending the fundraising events of the numerous charitable organizations she had dedicated her life to. In her rare leisure time, Lael's hobbies included ice skating, ballet lessons, and needlework, and other beloved pursuits she continued until just recently. Lael will be deeply missed by her husband, Jay, son Gordon, and grandchildren Melina, Mikael, and Nikolas. At Lael's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to San Diego Symphony in Lael's name. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Apr. 16, 2020