La Jolla Linda Laing of Ramona, California, passed away on April 28, 2019. She was born May 26, 1953, in La Jolla, California to William and Anne (Penniman) Ferguson.She graduated from Pacific University in Oregon and married James Palmer in 1975. After her divorce, she married Ralph "Chris" Laing in 1989. Linda volunteered with her local Pony Club chapter giving lessons and also worked with her dogs in the Therapy Dog program at local hospitals. Linda is survived by her father, William Ferguson; her sisters, Helen Ferguson and Julia Arstorp, and her brother, Richard Ferguson. Linda was predeceased by her husband, Chris. Memorial gifts may be made to the United States Pony Club https://www.ponyclub.org/secure/Forms/MakeAGift.aspx No services will be held. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Linda Laing May 26, 1953 - April 28, 2019
Published in La Jolla Light on June 6, 2019