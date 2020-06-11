Linda Margaret Land Kyle February 11, 1940 - June 2, 2020 La Jolla Linda Margaret Land Kyle passed away June 2 after a long battle with COPD. She was born in Washington, D.C., on February 11, 1940, to William Claude Land and Margaret Martin Land, and she was raised in the D.C. and Silver Spring, Md area. Linda was a graduate of Montgomery Blair H.S. During an early marriage to John Bell, she studied Cosmetology and loved making people pretty. After their divorce, she traveled with a musical touring company starring John Raitt and Joel Grey, across the USA. She was then a "hairdresser to the stars." Coming back to California, after a brief marriage to Rick Kyle, she settled in the La Jolla area, eventually opening her own boutique salon. Always creative, she began sculpting and had a showing of her beautiful sculptures. Friendly, funny, and caring, Linda made many friends in the San Diego area and was loved by many.Linda was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Brenda Land Bennett. She is survived by a sister, Sandra Land(Robert) Casper, nephews, Robert Casper Jr(Grace), David Casper(Asami), great-nephew, Cody Casper, great-nieces, Jessica, Julia, and Sierra Casper. The family would like to thank Elizabeth Hospice and all those involved in Linda's care, and the staff at Lexington House.A memorial service is planned for later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elizabeth Hospice at www.elizabethhospice.org or Rachels Womans Center at ccdsd.org/donate. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Jun. 11, 2020.