Linda Margaret Land Kyle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Margaret Land Kyle February 11, 1940 - June 2, 2020 La Jolla Linda Margaret Land Kyle passed away June 2 after a long battle with COPD. She was born in Washington, D.C., on February 11, 1940, to William Claude Land and Margaret Martin Land, and she was raised in the D.C. and Silver Spring, Md area. Linda was a graduate of Montgomery Blair H.S. During an early marriage to John Bell, she studied Cosmetology and loved making people pretty. After their divorce, she traveled with a musical touring company starring John Raitt and Joel Grey, across the USA. She was then a "hairdresser to the stars." Coming back to California, after a brief marriage to Rick Kyle, she settled in the La Jolla area, eventually opening her own boutique salon. Always creative, she began sculpting and had a showing of her beautiful sculptures. Friendly, funny, and caring, Linda made many friends in the San Diego area and was loved by many.Linda was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Brenda Land Bennett. She is survived by a sister, Sandra Land(Robert) Casper, nephews, Robert Casper Jr(Grace), David Casper(Asami), great-nephew, Cody Casper, great-nieces, Jessica, Julia, and Sierra Casper. The family would like to thank Elizabeth Hospice and all those involved in Linda's care, and the staff at Lexington House.A memorial service is planned for later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elizabeth Hospice at www.elizabethhospice.org or Rachels Womans Center at ccdsd.org/donate. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in La Jolla Light on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved