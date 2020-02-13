|
Lois Chris' Mize La Jolla Lois Chris' Mize was born on June 30, 1936, in Pennsylvania, daughter of Dorothy Christy, she passed away on November 20, 2019, in San Diego. She arrived in La Jolla in the mid-1950s, becoming a dental assistant to the late Dr. Kostelecky of La Jolla. Later she was employed by Edgar Marston and his son, local philanthropists. She was married to James R. (Sleepy) Mize. Residing in La Jolla with their son, Charlie, until retiring to San Jose del Cabo.She was the "go-to" person for anyone who needed a home, a new career, a partner for a dance, or a special ball gown. Chris and Sleepy traveled and cruised the world while their son, Charlie ran the family business.Chris was active in the Jewel Guild of La Jolla, a cerebral palsy organization in the early 1970s. She organized numerous annual fundraising activities for cerebral palsy research. In her middle years, as Sleepy's business expanded, Chris worked in real estate. She is survived by her son, Charlie.There were no services. Charlie would appreciate any donations to The Keep Memory Alive Foundation, which supports the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas keepmemoryalive.org Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight June 30, 1936 - November 20, 2019
Published in La Jolla Light on Feb. 13, 2020