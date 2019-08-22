|
Margaret Sullaway August 25, 1922 - August 6, 2019 La Jolla Margaret Patricia Sullaway has left us. She passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family.Born in 1922, Margaret was raised in Seattle, with her brother and three sisters, and she attended Holy Names Academy, followed by business college. Margaret married Bill Sullaway in 1951. In 1958, they moved to San Diego and then to La Jolla in 1960. Devoted to her family, Margaret was very involved in the activities of her six children, including sports, scouting, and numerous school projects. Margaret and Bill were charter members of All Hallows, volunteering with both the church and All Hallows Academy. Margaret was also involved with St. Germain's, Father Joe's, Polinsky Children's Center and many other organizations. Margaret loved books and movies and, most of all, she loved playing bridge, through which she developed many lifelong friendships. She played with a close group of friends well into her nineties. They called themselves the Bag Ladies. Margaret always called us, so excited when she won the pot one dollar.Margaret enjoyed hosting lively dinner parties with her many friends and visiting her grandchildren. She had a mischievous sense of humor and loved to share jokes with family and friends. She was always the first to remember a quote or phrase from a favorite poem, book, or movie.Margaret was preceded in death by her son, Billy (1978), and her husband, Bill (2012). She is survived by her children; Stephen (Neva), Dr. Megan Sullaway (Dr. Ed Dunbar), Kathleen Gilkey (Mike Gilkey), John Sullaway (Natalie), Michael Sullaway, and eleven grandchildren. Margaret is deeply loved and will remain in our hearts forever. The family would like to thank the many caregivers and nurses who looked after her in the last few years. Services will be held at All Hallows Catholic Church, La Jolla, on Wednesday, August 28, at 10:00 am. "Here's looking at you kid." Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Aug. 22, 2019