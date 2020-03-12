|
|
Margretta B. Zettner January 4, 1926 - March 1, 2020 La Jolla Margretta B. Zettner passed away peacefully of natural causes surrounded by her family at the Casa de Maana Retirement Community in La Jolla. She was 94.Margretta was born in Montclair, New Jersey, on January 4, 1926, at Mountainside Hospital. Her father, Archer Corbin Bush, was an anesthesiologist, and her mother, Helen, was a homemaker. Margretta became a medical technologist at Mountainside Hospital, where she met Dr. Alfred Zettner, a pathologist from Austria. They were married in Graz, Austria, in 1959 then moved to Munich, Germany, where she learned German and to cook local delicacies.After the birth of their son in 1960, they moved to Bethany, Connecticut, where their daughter was born in 1963. The family moved to La Jolla in 1968.Margretta loved the outdoors and traveled widely with her brother, sister-in-law, and friends. She kept detailed accounts of travel experiences canoeing the Adirondacks, driving from Europe to Egypt, trekking to Macchu Pichu, taking walking tours to Ireland and England, visiting China and Ecuador, and volunteering in Albania. In 2003 she learned desktop publishing so she could share "My Journeys" with others. She vacationed several weeks a year in Puerto Mejia, Baja California, where she enjoyed peaceful days. After her divorce in 1985, she immersed herself in community service, friends, and hobbies, including oil paintings of landscapes, seascapes, and still life subjects, most of which she gave as gifts to the family. When she stopped driving in the early 2000s, she walked the village of La Jolla every day to shop her favorite local stores, to the Congregational Church of La Jolla and spent time with friends at Case de Maana and White Sands. She never missed an opportunity to appreciate animals, especially dogs and cats. Margretta was devoted to her brother Archer Corbin Bush, Jr. and his wife Jessie and exchanged many typewritten letters. For decades, she met weekly with a group of friends calling themselves "The Literary Club" and attended monthly luncheons with wives of UCSD pathologists. She faithfully visited and cared for her closest friends over many years before and into their time in assisted living. Fond memories of Margretta will sustain her children, Markus (West Chester, PA); Erika (La Jolla); grandchildren, Emily (Walnut Creek, CA), and Marek (West Chester, PA); nephew, Steven Bush (St. Augustine, FL) and niece, Anne Gehlsen (Tampa, FL).In lieu of flowers, please make donations to LightBridge Hospice Foundation (San Diego) or your local SPCA branch. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Mar. 12, 2020