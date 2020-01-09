|
Marilyn Lynn" Haerr Ripley February 23, 1925 - November 23, 2019 La Jolla Lynn Ripley, a longtime resident of La Jolla, CA, passed away peacefully at her home in Lincoln Hills, CA, surrounded by her husband of nearly 55 years, Stuart Ripley, and close family. Lynn was born in a farmhouse in Edelstein, Illinois. She was a graduate of Dunlap High School and went on to attend Bradley University in Peoria with a full scholarship. She was Salutatorian of her junior class and graduated with a degree in Sociology. Lynn was an accomplished pianist and was especially fond of playing the Strauss Waltz.Lynn, Stuart and their family moved from South Pasadena to La Jolla in 1969. After some early retail business ventures, she and Stuart became very successful local business owners of a premier specialty bed and high caliber linen shop on Girard Ave. in La Jolla, Everett Stunz Duxiana. After over 25 years, they decided to retire and moved to Northern California to be closer to their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.Lynn will be remembered by her devoted husband, Stuart; her two sons, Bruce and Kent MacDiarmid and their wives, Laurie and Stephanie, respectively. She leaves her two surviving brothers, Ralph Haerr and Jim Hoerr, her 8 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, extended families and dear friends. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jill, and brothers, Richard, Ross and Ron. Lynn's positive energy, kindness, devotion to family and friends along with her endearing smile will forever be in our hearts.A celebration of life and memorial service for Lynn will be held at the Lincoln Hills Community Church in Lincoln, CA, on January 11, 2020. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
