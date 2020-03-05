|
|
La Jolla Mary Cates Rutledge passed away in La Jolla, California, on February 14, 2020. She was 92.She is survived by her sister, Anne; brother, Hugh; children, Bruce, Kip, Ellan and Sally; stepchildren, Sue, Geoff, and Rob, 6 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. A memorial for her has been set up at everloved.com/life-of/mary-cates/ She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Mary Cates Rutledge September 5, 1927 - February 14, 2020
Published in La Jolla Light on Mar. 5, 2020