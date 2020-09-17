Mary Fontana Rainsford
La Jolla
On September 6, 2020, Mary passed away peacefully at the age of 97, surrounded by family in Bethesda, MD. Mary was born in 1922 in Chicago. She was mother to Frank, Beth, Shirley (Carr), Katherine (Calvo), and Kevin. Grandmother to Marcus Bruno; Joshua, Michael, and Rob Carr; Sean and Leah Calvo; and Kara, Lucia, and Tyler Rainsford. Great-grandmother to Hollis, RIV, and Ellia Carr.Mary loved education. After retiring from the Chicago Board of Education, Mary moved to La Jolla in 1994 with her daughter Katherine and son-in-law Ahmed Calvo. She helped raise her grandchildren, Sean and Leah, while her daughter studied at the UCSD School of Medicine.Mary was loved at Torrey Pines Elementary School in La Jolla, where Sean and Leah attended. She became the Parent-Teacher Association President. Mary touched the lives of many families in La Jolla, and those were among the best years of her life.Always ready to lend a helping hand, her positive outlook sparked joy in others. Mary later moved to the Washington DC area with her family.Visitation: September 18, Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel in Sanford, FL. Funeral mass: September 19, 8 a.m., PDT, Church of the Nativity in Longwood, FL (nativity.org/livestream
). Interment: Glen Haven Memorial Park in Winter Park, FL. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
