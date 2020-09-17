1/1
Mary Fontana Rainsford
Mary Fontana Rainsford

La Jolla
On September 6, 2020, Mary passed away peacefully at the age of 97, surrounded by family in Bethesda, MD. Mary was born in 1922 in Chicago. She was mother to Frank, Beth, Shirley (Carr), Katherine (Calvo), and Kevin. Grandmother to Marcus Bruno; Joshua, Michael, and Rob Carr; Sean and Leah Calvo; and Kara, Lucia, and Tyler Rainsford. Great-grandmother to Hollis, RIV, and Ellia Carr.Mary loved education. After retiring from the Chicago Board of Education, Mary moved to La Jolla in 1994 with her daughter Katherine and son-in-law Ahmed Calvo. She helped raise her grandchildren, Sean and Leah, while her daughter studied at the UCSD School of Medicine.Mary was loved at Torrey Pines Elementary School in La Jolla, where Sean and Leah attended. She became the Parent-Teacher Association President. Mary touched the lives of many families in La Jolla, and those were among the best years of her life.Always ready to lend a helping hand, her positive outlook sparked joy in others. Mary later moved to the Washington DC area with her family.Visitation: September 18, Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel in Sanford, FL. Funeral mass: September 19, 8 a.m., PDT, Church of the Nativity in Longwood, FL (nativity.org/livestream). Interment: Glen Haven Memorial Park in Winter Park, FL. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight 1922 - 2020

Published in La Jolla Light on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn/LM
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn/LM
5000 COUNTY ROAD 46A
Sanford, FL 32771
4073224263
September 16, 2020
September 14, 2020
In Loving Memory of Mary Fontana Rainsford, Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
September 14, 2020
In Loving Memory of Mary Fontana Rainsford, Mary was a wonderful person who will be loved and missed always. We are blessed to have so many happy memories of good times spent together.
September 13, 2020
Little Mary as I called her met when her family relocated to Washington DC; I rented them an apartment at Catheral Court. We kept each other company daily. She was a wonderful woman with a big heart ❤ for her family.
Sheila Groves
Friend
September 12, 2020
To Kathy and family : I was saddened to hear of your Mothers passing ,my prayers go out to you at this time of loss .My aunt -in law Mary Gleason here in Chgo was always speaking of her Cousin fondly and their growing up years together as young ladies .Now they are both together in Gods care .
Joan Rzonca
Family
September 12, 2020
