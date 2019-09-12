|
|
Mary Louise Lou' Bond July 18, 1926 - August 5, 2019 La Jolla Mary Lou Bond passed away peacefully late in the evening in Encinitas, with her eldest son Michael by her side. Mary Lou affectionately known as Lou' or Lu-Lu' to her close friends, was born in San Diego - the only child of Bert and Blanche Wenrich. Her parents moved to Point Loma in the early 1920s, where her father Bert, born in Missouri, became an established real estate broker, with an office in Ocean Beach. Her mother, Blanche, born in Chicago, was active in social circles and charitable causes. Mary Lou attended Bishops School in La Jolla and Point Loma High School. After graduating from Point Loma High, she attended college in Los Angeles at Holmby College and subsequently Laurel College, where she received a degree in Liberal Arts in 1947. She then returned to San Diego to marry William Binney Hogan in 1950, with whom she had two sons, Michael and Binney. However, their marriage was short-lived, ending in 1956. Thereafter, she relocated to La Jolla, to be with her many friends and acquaintances. In the late 1950s, she met Robert Bond. They would marry in 1959, having two sons during their marriage - Mark, and Chris. Mary Lou was a colorful, free-spirited, gypsy at heart who loved to entertain and spend time with family and friends. She and Robert (Bob) were active in the La Jolla social scene, often entertaining and attending events until the late 1970s. During that time she periodically wrote a social column The Wandering Eye' for the Sand-to-Sea magazine covering the social scene from La Jolla to Palm Springs. Equipped with her camera and spirited personality, she provided social commentary with her unique and dazzling flair. Her close friend, Allene Arthur, a social columnist for the Desert Sun and La Jolla Light described Mary Lou as "a combination of Auntie Mame and Holly Golightly, who brought her vivacity and appetite for fun wherever she went." During the time when the saying was "Live, Love, Laugh," Mary Lou exemplified this ideal with panache. Tall and thin with raven black hair - her wildly flamboyant, colorful and over-the-top extravagance was incomparable - as her many close friends would attest to. In the early 1970s, Mary Lou and Bob set off on a 2-year trip aboard their 80' motor-sail yacht Westerly, with the four boys, and two Standard poodles. They headed south, to ports in Mexico and Central America, passing thru the Panama Canal and cruising parts of the Caribbean before returning to their home in La Jolla. In the late 1970s, Mary Lou and Bob relocated to the ex-pat community known as Ajijic,' near Guadalajara, Mexico. Mary Lou, always an avid animal lover, was surrounded by her Macaw parrots, Old English sheepdogs, and horses in their home on Lake Chapala, until returning to the states in the late 1980s. They then settled in Palm Springs where they lived a comparatively quiet existence, enjoying the company of family, friends, and animals. Mary Lou continued to enjoy the social scene in Palm Springs, including occasional casino hopping with her friends. Eventually, Bob's health deteriorated, and they relocated to Encinitas, to be closer to family, where Bob passed away in 2007. Mary Lou lived with her eldest son Michael and family in Encinitas for some years later until injuries from a series of falls necessitated her recuperation at Encinitas Nursing & Rehab. There she passed away at age 93. Mary Lou is survived by her four sons, Michael, Binney, Mark and Chris and eight grandchildren. She lived a long, full, and exciting life. Her lighthearted, flamboyant personality was her crowning attribute. Through her zest for life, her unique gift was to bring merriment and laughter to those around her. She will be remembered as a caring and giving mother by her four boys. She leaves an enormous void in our lives and shall be missed immensely. Mary Lou's ashes will be scattered at sea by her immediate family, along with those of her late husband, Bob, as she wished. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Sept. 12, 2019