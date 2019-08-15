|
Maurice Maury' Bonny July 15, 1925 - June 26, 2019 La Jolla Maurice Bonny, affectionately known as Maury, passed away on June 26, 2019, at the age of 93, surrounded by the love of his family.Born in New York City on July 15, 1925, he moved to La Jolla at age 9.He attended La Jolla Elementary School and graduated from La Jolla High School in 1943.He immediately joined the Navy during WWII and was in Naval Aviation Maintenance.After the war, he continued his career in Naval Aviation Maintenance at NAS North Island, Coronado, CA, in the Rework Facility and the Naval Air Systems Command, Representative, Pacific.His career spanned 37 years, attaining Department Head status and working as the top civilian for Pacific Area Fleet Support, Rework Facility Planning, and Head of Production.He met his wife, Gerree Lucas, at La Jolla High School when they were 14 years of age.They were married in 1946 at St. James Episcopal Church in La Jolla and enjoyed their wedding reception at the La Valencia Hotel.After retiring at age 55, he and Gerree enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and exploring various national parks throughout the U.S. and Canada. They also enjoyed many cruises including the Panama Canal, Mexican Rivera, Alaska, and European Rivers.Maury loved growing up in La Jolla and possessed a great deal of knowledge about its history.He was interviewed by the La Jolla Historical Society in 2011 and was happy to share interesting facts and stories.He remembered the first stop sign in La Jolla was on the northeast corner of Pearl Street and La Jolla Blvd. He shared a story of walking, at the age of 9, from his home above the Cove along Torrey Pines Road to Pottery Canyon where his Boy Scout troop met, and said he would see only one to two cars during his entire round-trip trek.Active and athletic at an early age, he held a position as a Pool Lifeguard at the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club when he was 16.Throughout his prime, Maury enjoyed body surfing at Windansea and Boomer Beach, diving for lobster and abalone near the "Pumphouse" and Devil's Slide, playing tennis and golfing at numerous courses including Torrey Pines, Pebble Beach, and Hawaii.He continued to be an avid bridge player throughout his life.Maurice was a devoted and caring husband to his loving wife, Gerree. They shared a wonderful marriage of 73 years. He was a beloved father to their son and two daughters, Craig Bonny of San Diego, CA, Dee Anne Lager (Charles) of Scottsdale, AZ, and Gale Bonny of La Jolla, CA. He adored his two grandsons, Kurt Lager of Honolulu, HI, and Matthew Lager of Little Rock, AR, and was proud of his three great-granddaughters, Kylie, Sophie and Emma Lager of Little Rock, AR.He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Jack Lucas (Marie) of South Lake Tahoe, CA; nieces, Jacquelyn Lucas of San Diego, CA and Jeanne D'Agostino (Frank) of Smithtown, NY; and nephews, Jeffrey Lucas (Sandra) of Dallas, Texas and Tom O'Connor (Deb) of Portland, Maine.A private family service will be held to honor and celebrate Maurice's life during interment of ashes at St. James Episcopal Church in La Jolla.
Published in La Jolla Light on Aug. 15, 2019