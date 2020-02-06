|
La Jolla On Monday, January 20, 2020, Merthel Greenwell Maddox Womble Lundy peacefully left her earthly friends and family to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.Merthel, or Lily' as she was later known, was born in Gainesville, Texas, on November 1, 1923.Services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 2:00 pm, First Presbyterian Church of Wichita Falls, TX.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Merthel Greenwell Lily' Lundy November 1, 1923 - January 20, 2020
Published in La Jolla Light on Feb. 6, 2020