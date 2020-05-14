Murray H. Rome April 1, 1939 - May 5, 2020 La Jolla Murray Harris Rome, a real estate investor and world traveler, died of complications from Alzheimer's disease in La Jolla, California. He was 81 years old.Born in Hartford, Connecticut, he was the only son of Albert M. Rome, a real estate investor and property management executive, and Lucy N. Rome, a homemaker. Murray was a graduate of the Kingswood School in West Hartford, CT, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Pennsylvania School of Architecture, and the Columbia University Graduate School of Business.Murray began his real estate career as an investor in Hartford, CT and accumulated several commercial properties in downtown Hartford, where he was active in the redevelopment of several properties along Pratt Street and Trumbull Street in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s. He sold his portfolio in the 1980s and briefly retired before becoming an owner of Davis Jacobs Travel Agency, which, at the time, was the oldest travel agency on the East Coast and the one that Mark Twain used for his book, The Innocents Abroad. He and his wife, Patty, traveled the world, visiting more than one hundred countries. They often traveled with friends and their son, Chip, and organized numerous excursions to all parts of the world, with a preference for Asia and India. Murray and Patty were also avid collectors of antiques. After living his entire life in West Hartford, CT, Murray retired and moved to La Jolla, California, in 1998, where he and Patty formed new friendships while maintaining constant contact with their friends from the east coast. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Murray was often seen with his terrier mix dogs, all of whom were named "PD".Murray is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patty Rome, son, Chip Rome, daughter in law, Alex Rome, and grandsons Sebastian Rome and William Rome (with whom he shared a birthday), all of La Jolla, California.A private burial and funeral will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
Published in La Jolla Light on May 14, 2020.