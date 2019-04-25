|
La Jolla Nancy Nadler Frank of La Jolla, CA, born on February 23, 1948, in Cleveland, OH, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. Nancy was the former President of American Medical Image, Inc. She was a member of Club Altura, La Jolla Newcomers, an avid fiction writer, and sculptor, and an excellent cook! Nancy is survived by daughter, Marcie of San Diego, CA, son, Adam of Tucson, AZ, and partner, Richard Long of Coronado, CA. She was very passionate about the healing power of animals. Donations can be made in her name to the Helen Woodward Animal Center ("PET"), P.O. Box 64, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Nancy Nadler Frank February 23, 1948 - April 4, 2019
Published in La Jolla Light on Apr. 25, 2019