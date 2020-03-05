|
La Jolla On Sunday, January 19, 2020, we lost Nicara Alexandria Lees at just age 24. She passed away suddenly in her home in Aurora, CO. Nicara was born and raised in Paradise Valley, AZ, and spent parts of her young life in San Diego and Bismarck, ND, before making Denver her home, where she worked and attended college.Nicara was strikingly beautiful, sweet, brilliant, fun-loving, generous, and dearly loved by all. Nicara battled depression her entire adult life and was never able to appreciate and accept how special she was to everyone that knew her and how much she was loved. She found only fleeting happiness and deserved far more. We all deeply regret not being able to help her enough. If someone you love suffers from depression and seems lost and hopeless, do everything you can to help them before it's too late, even if they push you away. Life is precious.Nicara left behind her best friend and sister, Taylor Lees; mother, Barbara Gray; father, Nicholas Lees; step-father, Bruce Gray; step-mother, Rachel Lees; half-brother, Nicky Lees; half-sister, Lyndsey Kyle, grandmother, Olga Grimes, and a large extended family and many close friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up for Nicara at notMYkid https://connect. clickandpledge.com/w/ Form/402fa1ff-7712-4335- 968a-eb6c76f1f9b8In honor of her life, we will be having a quiet beach meditation and prayer in La Jolla at Windansea Beach, at the bottom of Palomar steps on March 15, 4:00 PM. Please wear white and bring a white towel or blanket to sit on. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Nicara Alexandria Lees April 18, 1995 - January 19, 2020
Published in La Jolla Light on Mar. 5, 2020