LA JOLLA
Nila Maxine Underwood
passed away in Dallas, TX, Saturday, September 12 at 97. Maxine, as she was known, was born in Fulshear, TX, in 1923 to Maxwell and Effie Josephine Grady. She attended the University of Houston, and married William J. Underwood when he returned from service in World War II in 1945.

William and Maxine moved to Mexico City, Mexico, in 1951, where they lived for 36 years. Maxine was a lifelong believer in volunteerism and fundraising for charitable causes, giving her time as a member and president of the Junior League in Mexico, and as a member of the Mexico City Garden Club. She chaired and fundraised for the Pro Ciegos, International Committee for the Blind, as well as the American British Cowdray Hospital in Mexico City. After retirement, the Underwoods moved to La Jolla, CA, where they were active members of the La Jolla Country Club, spending many days on the golf course. Maxine was a sustaining member of the Junior League in San Diego. After her husband's death, she moved to Dallas, TX, in 2011, to be closer to family and lived at the Forum at Park Lane for the remainder of her life. All her family and friends will remember her as a kind, caring, and generous benefactor in their lives who would always greet everyone with a warm smile. She is survived by a son, William J. Underwood, Jr, his spouse, Susan of Dallas, TX, two daughters, Marsha Underwood Shuck, her spouse Ted of Centennial, CO, and Barbara Underwood Homrighausen, and her spouse, Bill of Plano, TX, as well as nine grandsons and six great-grandchildren. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Nila Maxine Underwood 1923 - 2020

Published in La Jolla Light on Sep. 24, 2020.
