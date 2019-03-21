Ormand Leavel Jr. September 11, 1931 - March 7, 2019 La Jolla San Diego Icon and Businessman Ormand Leavel, Jr., dies at 87.Ormand was born on September 11, 1931, in Leavenworth, Missouri, where he graduated from Leavenworth Senior High in 1949. His father, Ormand Ward, Sr., and his mother, Floy Alida Terry, lived on the promenade, a scenic bluff overlooking the majestic Missouri River. He then moved to Liberty, MO, where he graduated from William Jewell College in 1953 and was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Following graduation, Ormand joined his father's business at the Leavenworth Motor Company, a successful Buick dealership that allowed the aspiring young man to experience firsthand the latest Buick convertibles, a privilege that made him very popular amongst his peers. In his later years, Ormand opened his own business, The Carriage House, selling gifts and antiques, and in 1967, he moved to the Birdrock community of La Jolla to open Candles of La Jolla, which later became Gifts of La Jolla. He then joined forces with talented designer Clinton Walters, and together they expanded the business into what became Panache of La Jolla, a legendary retailer of high-end gifts, crystal, china, silver, dcor and floral, that was considered the ultimate shopping destination especially during the holiday season. Panache's gifts were famous for their exquisite giftwrapping.Panache of La Jolla's popularity and reputation rapidly grew to become the hub of charitable gatherings where philanthropists and socialites alike would gather regularly to not only shop and visit, but to also discuss and plan their social and charitable efforts. Over the three decades in business, the clientele became family.Under Ormand's helm at Panache of La Jolla, he and Clinton shared in the most personal moments of generations of brides and their families. Ormand was always there.Ormand was a member of Christ Church Unity in San Diego where he also served on the board and was a member of the choir. He was known for his distinguished tenor voice that could be easily heard above all else. Ormand passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving friends, on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He is survived by his partner of 27 years, Nasser Karouni.In Ormand's memory, donations may be made to Silent Unity. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Published in La Jolla Light on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary