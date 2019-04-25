Pamela Gail Kennedy-Buck La Jolla Longtime La Jolla resident, Pamela Gail Kennedy-Buck, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, following a brief illness while at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla. Pam was born in San Francisco, CA, on May 10, 1960. Pam attended Francis Parker High School in 1977, at a time when her late stepfather, Tom Smith, was general counsel for Ryan Aeronautical Company. Later, Pam and her family moved from San Diego to Oklahoma where she attended the University of Oklahoma and then she moved to Dallas. Pam had two passions, cooking and politics. While in Dallas, she rose through the ranks of the Republican Party and achieved a national position. She told of having a one-on-one conversation with the late George Herbert Walker Bush about a woman's right to choose. She met Mrs. Bush on several occasions and later worked on the Jack Kemp for President campaign. Pam returned to San Diego in the early 1990s and became an account executive at a local radio station and joined her then-to-be husband Chuck Buck in his advertising agency Arnold.Buck.Inc. Pam is survived by her husband, Chuck; her mother, Betty Jo Smith, of Austin; her sister, Heather and twin stepbrother and sister. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Just Call Us Volunteers," www.JustCallUsVolunteers.org Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight May 10, 1960 - March 22, 2019 Published in La Jolla Light on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary