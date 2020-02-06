|
Pamela Mary Winston January 7, 2020 La Jolla Pamela Mary Winston, the last of four sisters, passed away quietly of natural causes on January 7, 2020, at the Casa Fiesta Assisted Living facility in La Jolla. Pam had been under the care and guardianship for many years of her devoted friends Sally and Chris Martin, also of La Jolla. She was born in 1925 in Birmingham, England to an Orthodox Jewish family. Her paternal grandfather was killed while saving a baby from a runaway horse and carriage, and so her father, David, left school and worked from age of twelve to support his family, eventually prospering with a manufacturing plant and two retail fur salons in Birmingham. Pam's mother Dora (ne Conisa) was also of Jewish decent and came from Poland, near the Russian border. Pam worked from 1941 to 1952 as a telephone switchboard operator and copy typist. In 1952, she and her identical twin, Betty, sailed out of Southampton, England to Halifax, Nova Scotia. They crossed Canada and joined their elder sister, Vera, who was living in Vancouver. Betty and Pam moved to Hawaii in 1957, while Vera settled in San Francisco. By day Pam worked as a telephone operator and receptionist. By night she and Betty cut a swath through Honolulu's social scene. They often double dated, sometimes switching dresses in the ladies' room to test the sharpness of their beaux.They made several visits back to England, and in 1970 they moved to La Jolla, becoming US citizens only much later in life. With their joint walks around downtown they were well-known characters in the La Jolla scene. Sightings of "the twins" were shared by locals as if they were celebrities, which with their distinctive English looks and witty conversation, they in fact were. These peregrinations from their apartment behind the Heinz Gietz showroom, brought them many enduring friendships, sparked in one case, by a shared love of sweet peas. In 2004, Betty died suddenly (the oldest sister, Jeanne, born in 1920, died in 1971), and Vera died in 2009. Grieving heavily for the loss of her lifetime companion and her older sister, Pam nevertheless learned to find joy in life with the support of her many friends. Pam's mind remained lively, observant, and playful to the end. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Feb. 6, 2020