La Jolla Patricia Ann Boyajian was born to Linus and Amelia Murphy on April 11, 1933, in Hollywood, California. Together with her youngest aunt, Gertrude (Gaukler), and elder flamboyant sister, Mary Jo (Priske), they made a family unit of five. Classically educated, she excelled not only in academics but in artistic areas such as piano and tap. Not surprising, she attained top degrees in dietetics with a minor in philosophy.While attending Immaculate Heart College, she met her destined beau at a sorority/fraternity dance and the rest is history. They relocated to the beautiful coastal town of La Jolla in the mid-50s to start a young family and establish a professional foothold. Her dedicated husband, Harry, anchored his reputation with his noteworthy pharmacy in the La Jolla Shores while his industrious wife had the full-time job maintaining order in the household with three demanding children: Stephen of Santa Barbara; Michael of Templeton; and Amy (Brainerd) of Fresno. Juggling multiple schedules at once, Pat always made it a point to stay physically fit with activities including diving, swimming, and occasionally, Aikido. The Northwest YMCA was her second home.Patricia passed away on March 11, 2019, after a brief illness, restfully and at peace with her sweet dignity and grace. Always a lovely bride, devoted mother and grandmother, Patsy will be indefinitely remembered; each our individual best friend. See you in heaven, Mom! Patricia Ann Boyajian April 11, 1933 - March 11, 2019 Published in La Jolla Light on Apr. 4, 2019