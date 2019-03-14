La Jolla Patricia "Patti" Rearwin was born July 22, 1941, in San Diego, CA. She moved to La Jolla as a teenager, graduating from La Jolla High School and attending San Diego State University. Patti was a flight attendant for American Airlines before motherhood grounded her. She spent the majority of her career as a medical office manager, charming patients with her beautiful smile and impish sense of humor. She was an avid hiker, tandem cyclist and travel aficionado, passions she pursued with enthusiasm after her retirement. In 2014, her desire to be near her daughters overcame her intense dislike of winter, and Patti moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where she continued to light up any room she entered with her sunny personality and infectious laugh. She died at home on December 30, 2018, with both of her daughters at her side. She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Schreiber and Lucinda Rearwin; her son-in-law, Bill Schreiber; and sisters, Judy (Buzzy) Webb, and Salli Sachse. Per Patti's wishes, her remains were cremated and no services were held. A celebration of her life will be held in Jackson Hole when all the damned snow in the yard melts. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Patricia Patti' Rearwin July 22, 1941 - December 30, 2018 Published in La Jolla Light on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary