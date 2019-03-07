La Jolla By Pamela M. Sutton, M.D., loving daughterOn February 21, 2019, Dr. Paul M. Sutton, age 97, died in his La Jolla home with his author wife, Doris, and devoted daughter, Valerie, at his bedside.Dr. Sutton was a PhD physicist with eleven years of service with the Navy, starting in World War II and extending to work with the atom bomb and time in the Navy reserves. For further details of his life and memorial pictures on Mount Soledad, see http://www.paulmsutton.org and https://www.soledadmemorial.com/plaque/15893/ He had a long physics career at Corning Glass Works and later at Ford Aerospace in Newport Beach, California. His work focused on optics and lasers. Dr. Sutton was married for 72 special years to his soulmate, Doris Sutton, an author and poet, for whom he composed love songs as a young man. He raised two celebrated daughters and was a grandfather to two boys who loved him dearly and great-grandfather to two young girls. Most of all, Paul Sutton was a generous, devoted, loving soul who touched everyone he met with his quiet kindness. He was the best of men and will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known and loved him. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Paul McCullough Sutton, PhD December 3, 1921 - February 21, 2019 Published in La Jolla Light on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary