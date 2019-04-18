Paul Roy Wassenaar La Jolla Paul Roy Wassenaar, 73, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019, in his home in La Jolla, California, after a battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.Paul was born on March 29, 1946, in Holland, Michigan, to Lester and Ruth Wassenaar. He attended Hope College and the University of Michigan, he received his law degree in 1969, and a masters in law at NYU; he proceeded to practice law in Detroit and then San Diego until his retirement in 2014. The love of his life, Pamela Alford, has been by his side since 1992. Paul was a passionate sailor. At a young age, he was drawn to the independence of the water on Lake Michigan and continued to sail, after his move west, on San Diego Bay. Over the years, he took many sailing trips with family and friends throughout the United States. He was also an avid skier and was a frequent face on the mountain at Sun Valley in Ketchum, Idaho. Paul created many fond memories for his family. He visited them often and relished great food, wine and sharing ice cream with his grandchildren. When at home in La Jolla, he cycled with friends along the coast and met with his bible study group often. He will always be remembered for his big ideas and love of enthusiastic conversation.Paul is survived by his wife, Pamela Alford; his brother, Steve Wassenaar; his sister, Janice Maatman; his two sons, Blake Wassenaar and Julian Wassenaar; his daughter-in-law, Olivia Cowley Wassenaar; and by Pamela's four children, Cameron Alford West, Nicholas Alford, Whitney Alford Malozzi, and Emily Alford Coyle. Between them, Pamela and Paul have twelve grandchildren. A memorial service for family will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2019. The family also welcomes friends to share memories of Paul by sending letters to PaulWassenaar [email protected] In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make a contribution to Hope College in Holland, Michigan. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight March 29, 1946 - March 30, 2019 Published in La Jolla Light on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary