|
|
Peggy Anne Penny' Williams December 12, 1930 - November 23, 2019 La Jolla On November 23rd, 2019, Peggy Anne Williams, "Penny," passed away peacefully at home with her beloved husband, Brian, at her side. Penny was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 12th, 1930. She moved to California in the late 50s where she met the love of her life, Dr. Colin Brian Williams. Penny and Brian were happily married for fifty-seven years. They moved to La Jolla in 1966 with their four children, Lynn, Mark, Brian, and David and La Jolla had been home ever since. Penny was deeply involved in community service, service to her church, and leadership. She sang in the choir, served on the board of Episcopal Community Service, and volunteered in church youth programs. She read widely and her Book Club meetings brought her much joy. She was a proud member of The National Society of Colonial Dames of America and P.E.O.She was a phenomenal cook, a wonderful story-teller, and knew world geography better than anyone. She was fiercely devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, Jason, Micah, Megan, Kris, Gabi, Colin, Claire, Kyla and Anthony, her son-in-law, Mitchell, and daughters-in-law, Criselle, Trish, and Olena. She loved good food, good wine, and good conversation with the people she loved and who loved her dearly. We will miss her always.Services celebrating Penny's life will be held at 2 pm on December 21st at St. James by the Sea, La Jolla, California. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the St James by the Sea Organ Fund, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla, CA 92037. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Dec. 19, 2019