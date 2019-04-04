Peter Carl Bickelmann March 20, 1944 - March 15, 2019 La Jolla Peter Carl Bickelmann passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. This modern Renaissance man radiated his love for music, art, literature, poetry and religion to everyone he met. His intelligence, humor and quick wit inspired laughter in every group.Peter was born in Detroit, Michigan, on March 20, 1944, to George and Jean Bickelmann. He was an only child. Peter was one of the first students to attend Cass Tech High School's Arts and Sciences Curriculum, a program for exceptional students. He went on to graduate the University of Michigan and later achieve a Master's.Peter was an aficionado of written communication, grammar, the art of writing and enjoyed a career with the Oakland County Community Mental Health Department in Michigan. He and his wife Margrit were thrilled to retire in La Jolla and to create a second incredible life. With his deep love for his wife and family, Peter was an exemplary husband, father, and grandfather. Peter was so very proud of his three children and their families, Christopher (Belinda) Bickelmann, Mark (Susan) Weber, and Stephanie (Rick) Koretz. He made specific connections to each of his seven grandchildren's interests including music, arts, theater, sports, and dance. He will be greatly missed by Cerita (Jon) Grotts, Jordan Bickelmann, Cobey Koretz, Danny Koretz, Kiki Koretz, Lucie Weber, and Hugo Weber. A Memorial Service will be held on April 12 at 11:00 a.m. at All Hallows Catholic Church, 6602 La Jolla Scenic Dr., La Jolla, CA 92037. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Peter to All Hallows Church at www.allhallows.com, or the Bach Collegium San Diego at www.bachcollegium.org. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Published in La Jolla Light on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary