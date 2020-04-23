|
Peter Hutchin, MD September 2, 1930 - April 18, 2020 LA JOLLA Peter Hutchin was born in the Czech Republic. His parents, both physicians, pressed upon him early the importance of study and devotion to his work. These attributes would remain with him for the rest of his life.After a primary education in his native country and Switzerland, he immigrated to the United States in 1950. He attended Duke University and stayed at this institution to attend medical school. At Duke, Peter dedicated himself to his studies and received an award as the top student in his anatomy class. After graduating from Duke he completed a residency program in General and Cardiothoracic Surgery at Yale and spent two years in the US Air Force. While at Yale, Peter met Susan, who was in the nursing program. The two fell in love and went on to celebrate 55 years of marriage.Peter's early professional career focused on the developing field of transplantation immunology and he returned to Duke as a US Public Health Fellow. He then became assistant professor in the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. After several years, he moved to San Diego to join the faculty at the University of California, San Diego where he worked prior to entering private practice. Peter and Susan decided to make their home in La Jolla and start a family, enjoying all that San Diego has to offer.Peter trained as a physician in the era when giants walked the halls of medicine. He was a firm believer in Osler's dictum that the mastermind of medicine is work. Although modest and unassuming, his skills were respected by his colleagues and he had the intelligence, prudence and flexibility that led to a successful career in surgery that spanned over three decades before his retirement in 1999.Peter was a proud husband, father and grandfather, and enjoyed many wonderful experiences with his family. Peter shared his youthful spirit and hobbies with his sons by taking them skiing, horseback riding and long-distance bike riding in California. He completed several marathons in his younger years and his passion for physical activities, outdoors, and music, proved to be a lasting influence on his family. His love of animals was a constant and he always carried a dog treat in his pocket. Never one to sit idly, he was interested in computers and studied programming at UCSD. In his retirement Peter was satisfied and found relaxation at home with his orchard of fruit trees and piano playing. He was a giving father and always generous to offer philosophic advice to his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Susan, his two sons, David (Julia), and Mark (Ridgely); grandchildren, Ethan and Grace; and sister, Linka Adamova who resides in the Czech Republic. As a final example of his professional commitment to education, upon his death, Peter bequeathed his body to the School of Medicine at the University of California, San Diego so that the next generation of medical students could learn the intricacies of the human body. Unwavering in his commitment to education, professional excellence, and to the hard-work ethic that propelled him forward in life, Peter leaves this world having made a lasting impression on all those whose lives he touched.The family would like to thank Peter's caregivers who gave extraordinary loving and dignified care, helping to fulfill Peter's wishes to be at home, where he passed surrounded by family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his behalf to Hospice by the Sea or the San Diego Humane Society. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Apr. 23, 2020