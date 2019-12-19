|
Phillip Martin Andrews October 15, 1994 - November 20, 2019 La Jolla Family and friends mourn the loss of Phillip Andrews, but we will always be inspired by his beautiful spirit, courage, and many accomplishments.Growing up, Phillip had many supportive teachers and mentors first at La Jolla Methodist Church Nursery School, then La Jolla Elementary, Muirlands Middle, and La Jolla High School.Through the Scouting program, Phillip developed a strong interest in the outdoors, backpacking, canoeing, etc.; attended a World Jamboree in Sweden; took on leadership roles, and eventually became an Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouting.During his youth, Phillip was able to travel with his family, eventually exploring countries in all the continents except Antarctica, often with a focus on nature, the environment, and conservation.With grit and determination, Phillip eventually became skilled at cycling, motorcycling, cross-country skiing, backpacking, climbing California and Alaska mountains, and Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa.Phillip (the name means lover of horses') grew to be an accomplished horseman and rode with the Hunter-Jumper Team at UC Davis.After successfully completing his undergraduate studies at UC Davis in Environmental Science, Phillip enjoyed doing field research in Alaskatagging lynxes and hares in winter (then returning in spring to discover, with delight, their dens and offspring!)His respect for the planet and for all animals motivated Phillip to become a vegan, and to pursue a master's degree in Wildlife Ecology and had just successfully completed his thesis project in October of this year, utilizing machine-learning to forecast future population and range of the Great Gray Owl in Alaska.Typical of many transplants from the lower 48, Phillip adapted quickly to the lifestyle and developed close relations with his Alaska family,' who shared meals, recreational outings, and mutual assistance whenever needed.A celebration of Phillip's life will be held at a Gathering, 1:00 pm, Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Fellowship Hall of the La Jolla United Methodist Church.In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions are welcomed to a Scholarship Endowment Fund established in Phillip Andrews' name at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks: https://engage.alaska.edu Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
