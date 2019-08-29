|
La Jolla Rhonda Read passed away on August 14, 2019, of advanced colon cancer, at the age of 77. Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, she graduated from the University of Sydney and became a high school French and Latin teacher. She met her British husband, Nigel Read while teaching in Sydney. They married in 1968 and traveled the world together before moving to La Jolla in the early 70s for Nigel's work in the defense industry.They had two children and called La Jolla home until Nigel died (also of colon cancer) in 1988.Rhonda later married long-time family friend, Dr. Lee Vida of La Jolla. After he passed in 2016, Rhonda split her time between La Jolla and Sydney.She was actively involved in the Social Service League charity in La Jolla and loved to play tennis and bridge. She also enjoyed travel and reading. Rhonda is survived by a daughter, Amanda Coalier (Chad) and grandchildren Ellie and Linden, of La Jolla; and son, Benjamin Read (Cheryl) and grandchildren Lincoln and Willow, of Sydney.A memorial service was held at Rookwood Cemetery in Sydney on August 19. She desired her ashes to be interred partly in Sydney in the family plot, and partly in San Diego. These are the two places she considered her true homes. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Rhonda Read March 26, 1942 - August 14, 2019
Published in La Jolla Light on Aug. 29, 2019