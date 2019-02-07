Resources More Obituaries for Richard Hibbard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Davenport Hibbard

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Richard Davenport Dick' Hibbard September 30, 1927 - January 28, 2019 La Jolla Dick Hibbard passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in La Jolla on January 28, 2019. He was 91.A native Californian, he was born in Los Angeles to Lester and Ethel Hibbard and grew up in Flintridge with his sister, Lorraine Halverson, who predeceased him. Dick attended Flintridge Prep where he excelled on their swim team.After graduation, he served briefly in the Navy at the end of World War II before attending UC Berkley and Cal Poly. In 1945, he met Anne "Nan" Barrett on a blind date. They were smitten with each other and were married in 1949. After their marriage, Dick and Nan moved to Pauma Valley, California, where they raised avocados and their two daughters. From 1949 to 1960, Dick was a partner in Pacific Orchard Management Co. in Pauma Valley, planting and managing citrus and avocado groves for himself and others. In 1961, Dick moved his family to La Jolla, California, where, as a partner in Barrett, Hibbard & Co., he became a real estate developer. He built a number of apartments and commercial buildings in San Diego. From 1973 to 1986, he was a member of the Board of Pacific Southern Mortgage Trust and also served as Chairman and CEO. From 1970 to 1980, he served on the Board of Directors of Scripps Memorial Hospital, including two years as its Chairman. In 1986, he was reappointed to the Scripps Memorial Hospital Board and became the leader of the Re-affiliation Committee that brought Scripps Memorial Hospital and Scripps Clinic back together under the Scripps Institutions of Medicine and Science (now Scripps Health). He was its first Chairman. In addition to his business and community service, Dick made time for fun with Nan. They both liked to play tennis, bridge and golf. They enjoyed sailing through the Caribbean, South Seas and Sea of Cortez, with family, with friends or on their own. They traveled extensively and visited many countries on all continents. For example, during one memorable around-the-world trip, they journeyed from Afghanistan to India via the Khyber Pass after seeing the Buddhas of Bamiyan. When Dick and Nan built their final home in La Jolla, it included a climate-controlled wine cellar, as Dick had developed an interest in wines, particularly California reds. The house has a beautiful view of the north shore and Torrey Pines State Park. Dick spent many a cocktail hour enjoying that view. Dick was a devoted husband, a generous father and grandfather and a loyal friend. He appreciated the company of his family and friends, enjoyed a good joke and took great pleasure in eating English toffee. Dick is survived by his wife of 69 years, Nan, his daughters, Susan Alleshouse of La Jolla and Sally Hibbard (Mike Moody) of Santa Monica, five grandchildren, three great-granddaughters, his sister-in-law, Nancy Barrett, four nieces and one nephew. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Dick to Scripps Health Foundation (https://donate.scripps.org/giving/scrippshealth). Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Published in La Jolla Light on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries