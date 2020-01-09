|
La Jolla Richard H. Dick' Wheelock, a 50-year resident of La Jolla, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on December 29, 2019. He was 87. Born on July 28, 1932, in Flint, Michigan, and raised in Swanton, Vermont, Dick graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a degree in electrical engineering. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957, where he developed audio systems used to intercept enemy communications. After his service, he worked for the FAA. In 1959, he became one of NASA's first 100 employees, working as an instrument engineer. Subsequently, he worked for various government and private-sector corporations specializing in engineering design, sales, and marketing. Dick and his family moved to La Jolla in 1970, where he founded Wheelock Associates, a successful distributorship of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, from which he retired in 2003. A devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather, Dick was also a skilled amateur radio operator, connecting with hundreds of people around the globe. He also enjoyed geography, cartography, history, swimming, good food and especially chocolate! He is survived by Elizabeth, his wife of 60 years; 3 children, Michael Wheelock, Kristin Hanaman, and Ann Martin; 4 grandchildren, and his brother, Robert. Donations can be made on his behalf to hopeforthewarriors.org. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Richard H. Dick' Wheelock July 28, 1932 - December 29, 2019
Published in La Jolla Light on Jan. 9, 2020