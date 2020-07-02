Richard Lee Raulston January 12, 1934 - June 11, 2020 La Jolla Richard "Dick" "Skeeter" Raulston, resident of Boise, Idaho, formerly of La Jolla and Newport Beach, passed away peacefully with family by his side at the age of 86. Dick was born in Los Angeles and grew up in the Hollywood Hills, where he learned to garden, play sports, and get in a little trouble with his funny pranks he liked to play on family and friends.He graduated from North Hollywood High School in 1952 and later attended Menlo College where he played basketball and got an associate degree. He briefly attended Claremont Men's College but decided serving his country was a better choice. He enlisted in the Army at Fort Gordon, Georgia, from 1956-58, and this is where he picked up his first tennis racket, and his lifelong love for tennis began. After proudly serving his country, he returned to Newport Beach to join his Dad, Bud, in the home building business with Raulston Construction Company. He helped build many home communities, including College View Manor in Fullerton and Heritage Hills in Poway and many custom homes throughout Southern California.He moved to La Jolla in 1967 with his wife Nancy to raise a family and to further his construction business, which included building his dream home on Costebelle Drive. He spent most of his free time coaching his three children and the youth of La Jolla in baseball, basketball, and soccer. He loved coaching and ran the baseball program at Cliffredge fields for years. He would always say those were the best years of his life.He was an avid tennis player at LJ Beach and Tennis Club and loved to fish, garden, volunteer, play cards and read, especially biographies. He traveled the world and was proud of the fact he went to the four majors, "grand slams" of tennis throughout the world. In his later years, he loved being called "Papa" by his five grandchildren. Watching them play sports, challenging them to trivia, and telling them funny stories was his last and final passion. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Katie, and his brother, Jimmy. He is survived by his sister Jobyna and his three children, Suzie Sabala, Jeff Raulston, and Brad Raulston, and his five grandchildren, Rich, Daniel, Sara, Cole, and Max. Dick will be laid to rest in Idaho with a military burial/ceremony plus a spreading of his ashes in his beloved Pacific Ocean. If you would like to make a comment or share a favorite/funny story to the family, please go to cloverdalefuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, Dick would have loved it if you donated to your local youth sports program.Thanks, Dad, for all the memoriesyou will be missed dearly! You were truly one of a kind and your legacy, generous heart, and sense of humor will live on in all of us. Love you! Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
lajollalight