Robert Kronemyer July 7, 1921 - March 14, 2020 La Jolla The family is sad to announce the passing of Robert Kronemyer of La Jolla, California, from natural causes at the age of 98.Bob was a Renaissance Man with an eclectic career that reflected a broad range of interests. Born in Danville, Illinois in 1921, he came of age during the Great Depression of the 1930's. By the time he was 17 years old, he had graduated from the University of Chicago with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics. He volunteered for the Navy the week after Pearl Harbor and served four years on active duty during World War II. His wartime service included two years at sea as a Gunnery Officer on a destroyer escort, the U.S.S. Osmus, where he saw combat duty in both the North Atlantic and South Pacific. He clearly recalled the day his ship was attacked by a wave of kamikaze aircraft. By the age of 23, Bob had been promoted to Lt. Commander. Upon discharge from active duty, he also served for over 20 years in the Reserves, eventually becoming the Commanding Officer of the San Diego Naval Intelligence Unit. While in the Navy, Bob learned to speak fluent Russian. He was asked to join the covert operations branch, but declined on the basis that he had a young family to support.Following demobilization, Bob attended Harvard Law School, graduating in two years with what is now called a Juris Doctorate. He also attended the University of Illinois, where he received a Master's Degree in Accounting and became credentialed as a Certified Public Accountant. At that point, having passed the Illinois Bar, he began his legal career with the Chicago firm then known as Daily, Dines, Ross & O'Keefe. A cold winter day in Chicago sparked Bob's recollection of San Diego's milder climate during his World War II service, whereupon he packed up his family (at that time, wife, Nancy, and son, David) and drove west in a black Packard to make California their new home. After passing the California Bar, he worked as an Associate for the firm then known as Gray, Cary, Ames & Frye followed by Glenn & Wright. After a few years, his independent, entrepreneurial spirit led him to start his own firm specializing in taxation and real estate.Practicing law was only one of Bob's preoccupations. He was civic-minded, serving as a member, officer or on the board of directors of over 50 local, national or international organizations including, among others, the San Diego Symphony Orchestra Association, the San Diego Opera, the Boy Scouts of America, Meals on Wheels, Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, the La Jolla Presbyterian Church, the Circumnavigators Club and the Military Officers Association of America. Starting with a duplex in Clairemont and an office building in La Jolla, Bob also became a successful real estate investor. He and Nancy additionally loved to travel, visiting over 100 countries. Bob was an outdoorsman, accomplished marksman and published author. He was an expert horseman and raised herds of Black Angus cattle on the ranch that the family owned for many years in Descanso. Bob lived his life the way he wanted to, defining himself, ultimately, as just a simple sailor and cowhand. Bob always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everybody he met. He had a large circle of friends and will be missed.Bob was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Nancy Kronemyer, his brother, John Kronemyer, and his sister, Charlotte Hennessey. He is survived by his son, David Kronemyer, daughter-in- law, Judith, his son, Daniel Kronemyer, daughter-in-law, Cynthia, his daughter, Kristen Pieper, seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.A memorial service at the Miramar National Cemetery will be held at a later date. If interested, please make a contribution in his memory to San Diego Meals on Wheels. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Apr. 9, 2020