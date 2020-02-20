|
|
Robert Lewis Bob' Gotfredson July 5, 1927 - February 9, 2020 La Jolla Robert "Bob" Lewis Gotfredson passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in La Jolla, CA. He was 92.Bob was born July 5, 1927, in Detroit, MI, and was a graduate of the University of Detroit Jesuit High School. He enrolled at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA, served in the Navy during World War II and graduated from the University of Michigan.Bob married Ann Fitzsimons in 1949, after which they honeymooned in California. They shared a remarkable love for one another, and their relationship was a source of inspiration and awe to those who knew them.Bob started his career at the Chrysler Corporation in New York City before moving back to Michigan to run the family business: Transamerican Freight Lines, Inc. Later he launched Transamerican Properties, a commercial real estate business.Bob and Ann raised their family in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, before moving to La Jolla, CA, in 1977. The house was a beehive of activity, always filled with laughter, as well as a hub for friends and family.Bob lived an extremely active life and loved playing every kind of sport with his children, their friends, and the grandchildren. He had a passion for golf and never stopped trying to gain an extra 10 yards out of his newest driver. He played the game into his 90s and eventually relied on just two clubs: a driver and putter. He had a competitive streak and "can-do" attitude but was always gracious in his business and personal encounters. Bob was a true gentleman, known for his kindness, generosity, and sense of humor. He was often seen around town with bow tie and familiar straw hat proudly driving his 1948 red Packard.Bob's lifelong dedication to community service included serving on the Board of Directors at Bon Secour Hospital in Grosse Pointe, MI, and Scripps Hospital in La Jolla. He was a devoted Catholic and served as lector at his parish churches.He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ann Fitzsimons Gotfredson, and nine children: Mary Fisher of Campbell, CA; Robert E. Gotfredson (Melissa) of Ponte Verde Beach, FL; Michael B. Gotfredson (Fiona) of La Jolla, CA; James C. Gotfredson (Marianne) of Stamford, CT; Thomas L. Gotfredson (Christine) of San Diego, CA; Peter J. Gotfredson (Elizabeth) of La Jolla, CA; Elizabeth Midas (Michael) of Aurora, CO; and Edward C. Gotfredson (Patsy) of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. He was the loving grandfather of 32 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, as well as the uncle of 11 nieces and nephews.Bob was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Charlotte Gotfredson; two older siblings, Jack Gotfredson and Sister Mary Cecelia Gotfredson (member of Sisters of Saint Francis); and daughter, Julie.A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on March 6, 2020, at Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church in La Jolla, CA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Father Joe's Village, 3350 E St., San Diego, CA 92102, or St. Paul on the Lake Catholic School (Fitzsimons Scholarship), 170 Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Feb. 20, 2020