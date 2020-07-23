1/1
Robert Ruiz
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
LA JOLLA Robert Ruiz, 72, passed away on June 25, 2020. He was a resident of Airmont, NY, La Jolla, CA, and Sebring, FL. He enjoyed teaching foreign students English, painting and enjoying life. He was a free spirit and loved life. His ashes were scattered at sea (per his wish) by Captain Stewart Rosen of Metamorphosis Boat Charters in Atlantic City, NJ. RIP Bobby, we will miss you! The End! Donations can be made to the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association.Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Robert Ruiz August 28, 1947 - June 25, 2020

Published in La Jolla Light on Jul. 23, 2020.
7 entries
July 23, 2020
July 23, 2020
July 15, 2020
July 14, 2020
RIP Bobby! Love you!
Rita & Butch
Rita Koyak
Family
July 14, 2020
Miss you dearly Uncle Bobby!
Love and miss you! RIP. Rita
Rita Koyak
Family
July 14, 2020
I love you Uncle Bobby and will miss you greatly. RIP.
Corinne Rice
Family
July 14, 2020
Uncle Bobby, you will be missed so much. Your free spirit brought us such joy and comfort. Your incredible ability to always make us laugh with all your adventurous stories will be with each of us forever. Forever in my heart, till we meet again. RIP, love Corky
Corinne Ruce
Family
