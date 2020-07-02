Russell F. Doolittle October 11, 2019 La Jolla Russell F. Doolittle, a UCSD Professor and long-time La Jolla resident, passed away on Oct. 11, 2019, at the age of 88.He was born in New Haven, Connecticut, into a blue-collar family. He served in the Army in Korea, married Frances Tynan in 1955, and earned a Ph.D. from Harvard in 1961. After an academic stint abroad in Sweden, he arrived in La Jolla in 1964 to join the newly formed UCSD campus here. La Jolla suited him well; he often said he "never met a palm tree he didn't like."He was active for a spell in the La Jolla political scene, running for Congress in 1968, and serving as President of the La Jolla Democratic Club in 1970-71. In a campaign statement, he told voters he "feels our economy should revolve around education, not war."Russ had a remarkable scientific career, studying the structure, function, and evolution of protein molecules, especially proteins involved in blood clotting. He was one of the originators of the modern field of genomics. He always took his teaching responsibilities seriously and was revered by generations of students. He could be spotted regularly around the UCSD campus bicycling to and from his lab, or doing a lunchtime run to the Torrey Pines State Reserve.He was a do-it-yourselfer and family man. He built his own telescope from a kit and re-built the engine on his 1963 VW Bug. Frugal and hard-working, he was a story-teller with a good sense of humor. When the energy crisis arrived in the 1970s, he described changing attitudes about his habit of turning off unused lights: before, he was a "miser," now, he was "energy-conscious."His two sons went through La Jolla's public schools, and now both live in the San Francisco Bay Area. He has four grandchildren, ranging in age from 17 to 31. He was able to celebrate his 64th wedding anniversary with his wife, Frances, the month before his passing. She still lives in the area. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
lajollalight