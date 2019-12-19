|
La Jolla Surrounded by the love of her family, Sheila Margaret Haswell Benvenuto passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019, at home in Manhattan Beach, CA, after a 3 year fearless battle with lung cancer. Sheila was born May 2, 1937, in Portsmouth, England. She and her husband, Antonio emigrated from England to the United States in 1965. For over 35 years, they owned several successful hair salons located in New York, San Anselmo, and San Francisco, CA. Retiring in 2005, they split their time between homes in Boca Raton, Florida, and La Jolla, CA. They spent their golden years residing full time in La Jolla enjoying ocean view walks and playing tennis with friends at The Emerald Cove and La Jolla Beach and Tennis Clubs. Their La Jolla home was the "vacation destination" for their growing grandchildren and their friends. From surf trips to soccer tournaments, "Nanna's pancakes" became infamous. Sheila was a Maverick, a successful business woman, a wonderful, loyal wife, a great friend, a supporter of many charities, and most of all, a steller mother. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Frank Haswell; sister, Barbara and her husband, Antonio. Sheila will be missed dearly by her son's, Jeremy and Tom Benvenuto (Michelle); daughter, Franca Stadvec (Michael), and grandchildren, Arabella Stadvec (20), Lucas Stadvec (17), and Jaco Benvenuto (11). Per Sheila's request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sheila's name to South Bay Families Connected, https://www.southbayfamiliesconnected.org/sheila-benvenuto Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Sheila Margaret Haswell Benvenuto May 2, 1937 - November 11, 2019
Published in La Jolla Light on Dec. 19, 2019