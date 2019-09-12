|
Smokey Sutherland June 26, 1942 - September 4, 2019 La Jolla Smokey, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on September 4, 2019, in La Jolla, CA, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.Smokey was born in Oceanside, CA, to Gene and Agnes Everette. Smokey attended both Carlsbad and Oceanside High Schools, and continued her education at UCLA, and earned a certificate in Financial Analysis from the University of CA, San Diego.Smokey was a very savvy investor in the stock market, and she loved to see all green on CNBC. Many years ago, she formed a ladies' investment group with 12 women.Smokey took up the golf game 20 years ago and was a member of the Carlton Oaks and Coronado ladies' groups. She had one hole in one at Cottonwood. She served on the board of the San Diego County Women's Golf Association and the California Women Public Links Association. She particularly loved Fun Sundays with John at Coronado.Smokey was partners with John in the insurance business and ran the day to day operations for 40 years. She was very giving to a variety of charities, youth organizations, and the military. She was loving, compassionate, generous, honest, and incredibly smart.Smokey is survived by her husband of 53 years, John; her two loving sons, John Thomas, and Michael; and their wives, Katya and Michele. She will be missed dearly by her three loving grandchildren, JP, Sophie, and Chloe; her sisters, Nelda and Christa; many nieces and nephews; her sister-in-law, Susie and her husband, Clark; and longtime friends especially Joanne, her husband, Carlos, and their daughter, Brittney.There will be a celebration of Smokey's life on September 11, at 3pm, at El Camino Memorial, 5600 Carroll Canyon Rd, San Diego.In lieu of flowers, Smokey would like that you consider a donation to the or the . Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Sept. 12, 2019