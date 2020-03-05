|
|
Stefani Jean Stevie' Maggio July 21, 1944 - February 17, 2020 La Jolla Stefani Jean Stevie' Maggio passed away February 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family following a courageous five year battle with cancer. She was the daughter of Col. Eugene E. Wilson and Marcella B. (Lindeman) Wilson. Stevie was born July 21, 1944, in Fresno, California. She was born into a military family and lived in the Philippines, Japan, Hawaii, and many US locations. Her father retired in 1957, and the family settled in Redlands, California. She graduated from Redlands High School in 1962, then attended Cal Poly Pomona, where she met her future husband, Carl Maggio. Together they had five children. They lived in El Centro and Holtville, California, before settling in La Jolla in 1982. In La Jolla, she was a 7-year member of Las Patronas, a philanthropic organization with a long history of serving the San Diego area. In 1993, she chaired the Jewel Ball, their annual fundraising event. Following her divorce in 1997, she relocated to Arizona, eventually settling in Sun City West, where she cared for her ailing father. She earned her real estate license and sold real estate in both Arizona and California. Following the death of her father in 2003, she returned to La Jolla for 4 years, eventually returning to Sun City West, where she remained until her death. Stevie loved cruises, traveling with friends and family to Europe, visiting family in Costa Rica, hiking and flying in Death Valley, attending the Reno Air Races, and traveling all over the United States. She enjoyed bowling, bunco, and mah-jongg with her Arizona girlfriends.Stevie especially enjoyed family pasta nights, Maggio family reunions, and her grandchildren.Stevie is survived by her 18-year partner, Eric Paul; sister, Janice King (Jerry); aunt Carol Ross; sons, Joseph (Cristina), Carl (Cynthia), Anthony (Erica), and Vincent; daughter, Kristen (Marlon), and 12 grandchildren. Her family is planning a memorial service in La Jolla, California, on Thursday, March 12, at All Hallows Catholic Church, 6602 La Jolla Scenic Drive South.There will be a rosary at 10:30 am, a memorial mass at 11 am followed by a reception at the same location.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in her name. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight
Published in La Jolla Light on Mar. 5, 2020