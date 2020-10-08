1/1
Susan Lynn Mahlman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

La Jolla
Susan Mahlman
, 58, passed away peacefully after a long illness, in her home in Folsom, California, on September 25, 2020. Susan was born in New York City, NY, to Robert and Deborah Mahlman.The family moved many times from NYC to Larchmont, NY, to Miami Shores, FL, to Bloomfield Hills, MI, to La Jolla, CA, then to Santa Cruz, CA, eventually settling in the Sacramento, CA area.Susan attended La Jolla High and went on the receive her nursing degree from San Jose State University. She had a long career as a nurse with Kaiser Permanente, working both in the hospital and as a home health nurse and was passionate about her field and the people she cared for. She loved 70's rock music, movies, reading, the arts, the ocean, especially La Jolla, and the cats she had over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Deborah Mahlman. She is survived by her siblings Jennifer (Mahlman) McCann (Jim), San Mateo, CA, Rob Mahlman (Robbie), El Dorado Hills, CA, and Tim Mahlman (Camila) Hillsborough, CA; her aunt, Barbara Dickson Stewart, of San Francisco, to whom she was very close, and uncle Don Dickson, of Princeton, NJ. She loved her nieces and nephews, Caitlin, Conor (McCann), Thomas, Adrianne (Mahlman), and Catie, Maggie (Mahlman). She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Tessa.There will be a private ceremony on the San Francisco Bay with family. In Susan's memory, donations can be made in her memory to any of the following: American Lung Association, American Heart Association or the Sacramento SPCA. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Susan Lynn Mahlman August 6, 1962 - September 25, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in La Jolla Light on Oct. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved