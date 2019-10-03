|
La Jolla Suzanne Leinhaupel passed away on September 6, 2019, at the age of 86, surrounded by close family members. Born in Gordon, Pennsylvania, Suzanne graduated from Pennsylvania State. She was a lifetime member and supporter of Gamma Phi Beta.Suzanne moved to La Jolla and worked briefly at La Valencia Hotel. She met the love of her life, Frank Leinhaupel, who worked in the defense industry. They married and raised two children in La Jolla. Suzanne was a great mother, homemaker, seamstress, and an adventurous cook (dinner was always a surprise!)She volunteered and gave her time to various organizations including: The La Jolla Historical Society, Old Town State Historic Park (leading tours for third graders), and the Pacific Beach Library. She enjoyed travel, reading, and socializing with a large "beach crowd" that enjoyed many years together.Suzanne is survived by her husband, Frank Leinhaupel, her children, Lisa Thurbon and Kurt Leinhaupel, and grandchildren, Ellen, Anne, and Alec. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ lajollalight Suzanne Leinhaupel July 3, 1933 - September 6, 2019
